Dolphins Seahawks Inactives for Week 4

Quick Hits

The Dolphins are without cornerback Byron Jones for the second straight game. Veteran Xavien Howard and rookie Noah Igbinoghene both played 66 snaps at cornerback last week in Jacksonville. Jamal Perry played 41 snaps with 33 of those coming inside in the slot.

Rookie right guard Solomon Kindley was added to the injury report Friday and listed as questionable. He's active today for Miami.

Lynn Bowden Jr. will be active for his second game this season. The September trade acquisition played in the home opener vs. Buffalo and had one reception.

The Seahawks will be without All Pro safety Jamal Adams. He exited Sunday's win over Dallas; his primary backup Lano Hill is also inactive. Safety Ryan Neal played 37 snaps last week filling in for Adams.

Seattle will also be without veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who came over in a trade with Washington this offseason. Dunbar picked off a pass in Week 2 giving him five interceptions since 2019.

Threads

It's a white out for Miami; the Dolphins will be in their white tops and bottoms.

The visiting Seahawks will be wearing their navy blue tops and grey bottoms.

Weather