Dolphins Seahawks Inactives for Week 4

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.
Dolphins Inactives
Seahawks Inactives
- The Seattle Seahawks promoted LB Shaquem Griffin(10/2) to the active roster.
- The Seattle Seahawks elevated CB Gavin Heslop(10/3) and S Damarious Randall(10/3) to the active roster.
Quick Hits
The Dolphins are without cornerback Byron Jones for the second straight game. Veteran Xavien Howard and rookie Noah Igbinoghene both played 66 snaps at cornerback last week in Jacksonville. Jamal Perry played 41 snaps with 33 of those coming inside in the slot.
Rookie right guard Solomon Kindley was added to the injury report Friday and listed as questionable. He's active today for Miami.
Lynn Bowden Jr. will be active for his second game this season. The September trade acquisition played in the home opener vs. Buffalo and had one reception.
The Seahawks will be without All Pro safety Jamal Adams. He exited Sunday's win over Dallas; his primary backup Lano Hill is also inactive. Safety Ryan Neal played 37 snaps last week filling in for Adams.
Seattle will also be without veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who came over in a trade with Washington this offseason. Dunbar picked off a pass in Week 2 giving him five interceptions since 2019.
Threads
It's a white out for Miami; the Dolphins will be in their white tops and bottoms.
The visiting Seahawks will be wearing their navy blue tops and grey bottoms.
Weather
The forecast in Miami calls for 86 degree temperatures with a real feel of 97 degrees. The humidity is at 76 percent with only an 8 percent chance of rain. Winds are expected to be at 15 miles per hour.