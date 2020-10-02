Top News: Last Injury Update for Seattle

"I try to keep the same mentality play-by-play," Gesicki said. "I could make a big play from the minus-40 that sets somebody else up for a score. It is exciting when your number gets called. When you play with 'Fitz' though, it doesn't matter if your number gets called because the ball can go anywhere."

An Attacking Mindset

The Dolphins are aggressive going to the 6-foot-6 weapon once inside the 20-yard-line. According to PlayerProfile.com, Gesicki's five red zone targets are third-most among NFL tight ends.

Head Coach Brian Flores said Friday he wants his entire team to have an aggressive mindset. Hosting the NFL's second-highest scoring offense (Seattle scores 37 points per game) doesn't change that fact.

"You always want to call the game aggressively," Flores said. "That's how we want to be by nature. We want our players to play physically and aggressively. We want to be smart also. Every situation is different every game is different. The timing of making a more aggressive call, everyone is a little different. You can't be all one thing."

Since his arrival in February of 2019, Flores has made his message clear regarding what he looks for in players: smart, tough, physical, disciplined players that love the sport and the process of getting ready for game day. 'There's joy in hard work,' Flores famously said at the end of last season.

Growing up on Enemy Lines