Top News: Doing Things the Right Way

Toughness, football intelligence and durability – Jones checks many of the boxes for the prototypical Brian Flores player. The first time Jones missed a game in his pro career was Week 17 of last season – then a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones was not available for Thursday's win in Jacksonville, but he's working hard to get back.

A limited practice participant on Thursday, Jones answered questions about his health and where he is in the rehab process.

"I feel really good," Jones said. "Rehab has been on schedule which is great. You have to keep running through the paces. Today was a really good challenge and tomorrow is going to be a bigger challenge. As you go along you continue to push yourself and gain that confidence. It's about the workload and the speed and how the recovery is and how it feels the next day. It's day-by-day."

This experience is unique for Jones. Going through a week of practice and preparing for a game he wasn't going to play in was different, he says. He took advantage of the new experience and took the opportunity to bulk up on the mental aspect of the game.

"I played in every single game since I've been in the league until the last game of last season," Jones said. "It's really going through the mental reps, seeing how a play will develop from different spots. You get a chance to not just focus on your matchup but you get a chance to focus on what it looks like (from different positions). It gives you that mental exercise that keeps you sharp."

Jones is one of several defensive backs with accomplished resumes and positive character references from past coaches. Even with the talent on the roster, Jones acknowledges that building something special takes time.

"It's going to be special but it's going to take work," Jones said. "You have to bond together as a unit. It's not just about having really good players on the roster. You have to develop a bond and that level of communication that can lead us to a different level. It's mental. It's trusting each other. We're still developing that and that's a fun challenge."

The play-making ability of fellow veteran cornerback Xavien Howard stood out to Jones from the word go.