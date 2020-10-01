Dolphins Seahawks Week 4 Preview

Rookie Noah Igbinoghene saw a variety of receivers stylistically in college and now three weeks into his NFL career. At his Combine workout, courtesy of the Relative Athletic Scorecard, he scored in the 90th percentile in the explosive scoring metric. How the Dolphins decide to match up on Seattle's dangerous duo is a fascinating sub plot.

Dolphins Run Game vs. Bobby Wagner and Company

To claim a trope, the best way to keep the Seahawks from lighting up the scoreboard is limiting Wilson's snaps. Seattle has allowed 1,303 passing yards through three weeks. That's the most in the history of the league through three games, but context could help explain the gaudy number. Seattle has raced out to 14-3, 28-17 and 30-15 leads in their first three games against Atlanta, New England and Dallas. Opposing offenses have thrown the ball 155 times compared to 67 rushing attempts.

Ideally, the Dolphins can even that number by limiting Seattle's early scoring and effectively running the ball; but it won't be easy. Pro Football Focus has Seattle as the top-graded run defense, spearheaded by star linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner has 26 tackles, 11 run stops with only one missed tackle attempt. He's one of the game's most instinctive and physical players.

The Seattle defense, in total, has 17 tackles for loss on those 67 rushing attempts. Committing to the run and forcing the Seahawks to honor it for four quarters and stretching the rotation of the defensive line will be imperative. Seattle's top five snap-takers on the defensive line have combined for 735 snaps but only 219 snaps against the run.

The Dolphins' 85 rush attempts are 15th most in the NFL with Myles Gaskin leading the team in rushing (152 yards) and average yards after contact (3.08).

Seahawks Scheme

Under Brian Schottenheimer, the Seahawks make no bones about who they are offensively. Of Seattle's 188 snaps on the season, 180 come out of either 11- or 12-personnel (1 RB with 1 or 2 TEs). Metcalf and Lockett are on the field for 98 and 96 percent of the offensive snaps, respectively. The third most-frequent snap-taker at wide receiver is David Moore at 48 percent.