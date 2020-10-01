Jerome Baker Rarely Leaves the Field, How Does He Do It?

The game plan for a player Baker like is extensive. His involvement has a ripple effect on all three levels of the defense. Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander complimented Baker for his ability to reduce stress in the middle of the defense in coverage, whether they're in man or zone.

"Guys like Baker who have the athleticism to get the depth in zone coverage helps, but also the speed to break down on check downs and make open-field tackles," Alexander said. "When we match up man-to-man, that's a weapon for us being able to utilize his skillset."

On top of the preparation in the film room, weight room and in everything that comes with being an accomplished professional football player, Baker's production on Sundays continues to make him shine amongst his peers.

With 230 career tackles, Baker is sixth among players in his 2018 draft class. All five players ahead of him were drafted before he was in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Brian Flores demands smart, tough football from his players. He wants communicators that can execute a variety of roles. These are the traits that Jerome Baker possesses, both as a player and as a leader.

"He's got good speed, good athleticism and he's got good timing as well," Flores said of Baker. "He does a good job of studying cadence and timing things pretty well. He's a guy that's taken on a leadership role. I really appreciate the work he's put in and the leadership role he's taken."

Baker's commitment to excellence extends beyond the football field. He runs a foundation in his hometown of Cleveland called 'Expand the Land' and despite the restrictions from COVID-19, Baker still found a way to give back this offseason.