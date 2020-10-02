Fins Flashback | Sprinklers Slow Seahawks in South Florida

"Definitely the fatties," Fasano said. "The big guys probably didn't avoid the water too much. Richie Incognito, for sure, was out there."

Intended or not, the sprinkler delay benefitted the Dolphins. Led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and receiver Davone Bess, Miami scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to seize victory. Tannehill found tight end Charles Clay on a wheel route into the corner of the end zone for the game-tying touchdown with five minutes to play.

Fasano and Clay complemented each other well at the tight end position. Clay, more of an H-back jack-of-all-trades, paired with Fasano, who contributed in the passing game, but made his hay as a punishing inline blocker.

"It was a role I was in and embraced pretty much my whole career," Fasano said. "I kind of liked it because I flew under the radar and you had the respect of your coaches and teammates for doing all the dirty work as that blocking tight end."

After the offense's fourth quarter touchdown, the defense bent but didn't break. Seattle drove into Miami territory before getting pushed back to the midfield stripe. After a 20-yard completion from Wilson to Anthony McCoy set Seattle up at the plus-40-yard-line, the Dolphins got tackles for loss from Koa Misi, Paul Soliai, and a sack from Jared Odrick to force the punt.

Then, Tannehill found Davone Bess for 19 yards, then scrambled for 15 on the following play. It was a 25-yard pass again from Tannehill to Bess that put the Dolphins at the plus-39-yard-line and a few plays later the game-winner from Carpenter.

"We had all the confidence in the world from Dan," Fasano said. "As an offense, you know you need to get to that 35-yard-line or close to it. We actually had a penalty when we were grounding the ball (Rishard Matthews lined up illegally). Those things usually kill you on those drives, so for us to overcome that was great."