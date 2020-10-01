Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Seahawks vs. Dolphins

Anyone who has watched the Seahawks on offense knows what their pass offense is capable of producing. The explosive, over the top type of plays, that totally change the momentum or outcome of a game. Two receivers that can consistently get behind coverage for Seattle are D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Metcalf has all of the intangibles you look for in a big play receiver. Big, fast and explosive with a huge catch radius making him difficult to consistently defend. He's the only player in the NFL with four receptions for 30 yards or more through the first three games of the season. Metcalf also is averaging close to 25 yards per reception, taking run-after-catch opportunities and turning them into instant field position. Lockett doesn't have the size or strength of Metcalf, but his numbers speak for themself with 24 receptions in just three games and four touchdowns move the chains and also light up the scoreboard. It's crucial for the Miami defense to create pressure up front to assist the secondary while in pass coverage, much like last week versus a less lethal opponent in Jacksonville. On the opposite side, there is good news for the Dolphins receiving core. Seattle's secondary has allowed 27 more catches and 400 plus yards to opposing offenses that any other defense this season. Hopefully Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and company can take full advantage on Sunday afternoon.