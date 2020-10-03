Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs Seahawks

The Series

Series Trend: The last five meetings between Miami and Seattle have come down to the very end of the game. The Dolphins were victorious in three of the five contests including the last meeting in Miami in 2012. The two sides have met three times in the playoffs (1983, 1984, 1999); the bookend games of the postseason series were decided on the final possession while the 1984 game went to Miami in blowout fashion, 31-10.