Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs Seahawks

Miami Dolphins (1-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (3-0)
When: Sunday October 4, 1:00 EDT* Where:* Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla.* Weather:* 85 degrees, 50% chance of rain, 15 MPH wind, 85% humidity
How to Watch
TV: FOX (Dick Stockton, Brady Quinn, Sara Walsh)
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Miami leads 10-5 (including playoffs)
At Miami: Dolphins lead 7-2
At Seattle: Seahawks lead 3-3
Last Meeting: 2016 at Seattle; Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10
Series Trend: The last five meetings between Miami and Seattle have come down to the very end of the game. The Dolphins were victorious in three of the five contests including the last meeting in Miami in 2012. The two sides have met three times in the playoffs (1983, 1984, 1999); the bookend games of the postseason series were decided on the final possession while the 1984 game went to Miami in blowout fashion, 31-10.
Seahawks Scouting Report
Seattle's Record: 3-0
Last Game: Won 38-31 vs. Dallas
The Seahawks are winning games with offensive firepower led by quarterback Russell Wilson. The NFL's second-highest rated passer of all time (102.3) is off to his hottest start ever. He's thrown 14 touchdown passes and just one interception with an aerial assault going after deep threats D.K. Metcalf (24.8 yards per reception) and Tyler Lockett (ranked No. 11 in the NFL last year in receiving yards on throws 20+ yards with 379).
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: S Jamal Adams, TE Greg Olsen, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Carlos Hyde,
Draft (Rounds 1-4): LB Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech, 1st round), DE Darrell Taylor (Tennessee, 2nd round), OG Damien Lewis (LSU, 3rd round), TE Colby Parkinson (Stanford, 4th round), RB Deejay Dallas (Miami, 4th round)
Friday Injury Report
For Miami:
Cornerback Byron Jones and safety Kavon Frazier are listed as doubtful.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (illness) and guard Solomon Kindley are questionable.
For visiting Seattle:
Out: safety Jamal Adams, cornerback Quinton Dunbar, linebacker Jordyn Brooks
Questionable: running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Neiko Thrope, guard Damien Lewis and safety Lano Hill.