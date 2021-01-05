Dolphins Sign 12 Players to Futures Contracts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 12 players to reserve/futures contracts: defensive end Nick Coe, safety Brian Cole, cornerback Javaris Davis, cornerback Tino Ellis, center Tyler Gauthier, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, linebacker Kylan Johnson, tight end Chris Myarick, guard Durval Queiroz Neto, defensive end Tyshun Render, quarterback Reid Sinnett and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Coe was signed to Miami's practice squad on Sept. 7, 2020 and spent the entire season there. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 5, 2020. Coe was a three-year letterman (2017-19) at Auburn, where he played in 36 career games with 12 starts. He totaled 71 tackles (35 solo), one pass defensed and two forced fumbles during his collegiate career.

Cole was signed to Miami's practice squad on Sept. 7, 2020 and spent the entire season there. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (249th overall) by Minnesota in the 2020 NFL draft. He served as a team captain as a senior in 2019 at Mississippi State, starting all 12 games.

Davis was claimed off waivers by Miami from Kansas City on July 27, 2020 and went to training camp with the Dolphins before spending the season on the team's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on April 30, 2020. Davis played in 49 games with 35 starts over four seasons (2016-19) at Auburn, where he totaled 150 tackles (115 solo), eight interceptions, 32 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Ellis joined Miami's practice squad on Oct. 15, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on April 29, 2020. Ellis was a three-year starter (2017-19) at Maryland, where he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018.

Gauthier signed the Dolphins practice squad on Sept. 16, 2020. He spent the final month of the 2019 season on Jacksonville's active roster but did not appear in a game. Gauthier originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 2, 2019. He played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a junior in 2017.

Hubbard signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020 and spent the entire season on Miami's practice squad. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Northwestern State, where he played in 32 career games with 27 starts.

Johnson signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020 and spent the entire season on Miami's practice squad. He was a graduate transfer at Pittsburgh in 2019, starting all 13 games. He also played three seasons (2016-18) at Florida.

Myarick appeared in three games for the Dolphins this season after being elevated from the practice squad. He's spent both the 2019 and 2020 seasons on Miami's practice squad after the team signed him as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. Myarick played in 43 career games with 25 starts at Temple, totaling 23 receptions for 229 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown.

Queiroz originally entered the NFL with Miami on April 8, 2019 as part of the International Player Pathway Program and spent the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons on the Dolphins practice squad. Originally from Diamantino, Brazil, Queiroz played for two of Brazil's top teams – Galo Futbol Americano (2018) and Cuiaba Arsenal (2015-17). He was a judo champion prior to playing football.

Render appeared in one game for the Dolphins this season as a practice squad elevation. He joined the team as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020 and spent the season on the practice squad. Render played in all 51 games of his collegiate career at Middle Tennessee State and started 19 contests.

Sinnett was elevated twice to Miami's active roster but did not appear in a game this season. He joined the Dolphins practice squad on Sept. 14, 2020. Sinnett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay on May 4, 2020. He played collegiately at San Diego, where he earned first-team All-Pioneer Football League honors as a senior in 2019.