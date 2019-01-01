Dolphins Sign 6 To Futures Contracts

Jan 01, 2019 at 04:02 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed six players to futures contracts: linebacker James Burgess, center Connor Hilland, safety Chris Lammons, defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, linebacker Quentin Poling and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

Burgess joined the Dolphins for his second practice squad stint on Dec. 4, 2018 after spending time with Cleveland (2016-18), Jacksonville (2016), Baltimore (2016) and San Diego (2016). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 6, 2016 and spent a week on the team's practice squad during the 2016 season. Burgess played in 17 career games with 11 starts for the Browns, recording 77 tackles (49 solo), four sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. A South Florida native, he played collegiately at Louisville following his high school career at Homestead Senior High School.

Hilland originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 10, 2018. He spent the entire 2018 season on Miami's practice squad. Hilland played collegiately at William & Mary where he started 39 career games at left guard. He earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors as a senior in 2017.

Lammons joined the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 28, 2018. He spent part of the 2018 season on New Orleans' practice squad and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Atlanta on May 1, 2018. Lammons played collegiately at South Carolina, where he started 13 games as a senior in 2017. A South Florida native, Lammons played football at nearby Plantation High School.

Pittman originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 10, 2018. He played in three games and recorded two assisted tackles for Miami during the 2018 season and spent the rest of the campaign on the practice squad. Pittman played collegiately at Central Florida where he appeared in 49 career games with 33 starts. He earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 2017.

Poling was a seventh-round pick (227th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft. He spent the entire 2018 season on Miami's practice squad. Poling was a four-year starter at Ohio where he started 50 games and set school records for career solo tackles (217) and tackles for loss (44). He was a two-time first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection as a junior in 2016 and as a senior in 2017.

Valoaga joined the Dolphins practice squad on Sept. 26, 2018 after spending the 2017 season with Detroit. He played in nine games, recording five solo stops and one sack with the Lions. Valoaga originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 12, 2017. He was a four-year letterman at UNLV, where he played in 39 career games with 12 starts.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Name Vic Fangio Defensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins named veteran NFL coach Vic Fangio as Defensive Coordinator for the 2023 NFL season.

news

Miami Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah Hosts Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic, Presented by Baptist Health

Miami Dolphins Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah teamed up with the Junior Dolphins program to host 65 local youth to conclude this season's Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic series, presented by Baptist Health.

news

Chubb Named to Pro Bowl Games Roster

The National Football League today announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb has been named to the AFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Alumni Line-Up For Inaugural Fan Cruise Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises today revealed exciting updates to this year's inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise providing Dolphins fans the opportunity to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins legends from April 2-9, 2023.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership with Ryan

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced it is now a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins.

news

Dolphins Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Dolphins announced today that they have parted ways with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2022 Team Award Winners

The Miami Dolphins today announced their team award winners for the 2022 regular season. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned the Don Shula Leadership Award, fullback Alec Ingold was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah earned the Nat Moore Community Service Award.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins-Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December.

news

Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program

Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play 60 surprised students at Wellington Landings Middle School in Palm Beach County with a grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

news

Three Miami Dolphins selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that three Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games – tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard. Armstead and Hill were named starters for the AFC team.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 2,700 Throughout South Florida During Holiday Season

The Miami Dolphins collectively supported more than 2,700 members of the South Florida community as players hosted and contributed to a series of events throughout the holiday season.

news

Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Hosts Holiday Toy Event Presented by The Morgan Law Group for South Florida Families at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program hosted its annual Holiday Toy Event presented by The Morgan Law Group for 23 South Florida families at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Advertising