Dolphins Sign 6 To Futures Contracts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed six players to futures contracts: linebacker James Burgess, center Connor Hilland, safety Chris Lammons, defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, linebacker Quentin Poling and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

Burgess joined the Dolphins for his second practice squad stint on Dec. 4, 2018 after spending time with Cleveland (2016-18), Jacksonville (2016), Baltimore (2016) and San Diego (2016). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 6, 2016 and spent a week on the team's practice squad during the 2016 season. Burgess played in 17 career games with 11 starts for the Browns, recording 77 tackles (49 solo), four sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. A South Florida native, he played collegiately at Louisville following his high school career at Homestead Senior High School.

Hilland originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 10, 2018. He spent the entire 2018 season on Miami's practice squad. Hilland played collegiately at William & Mary where he started 39 career games at left guard. He earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors as a senior in 2017.

Lammons joined the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 28, 2018. He spent part of the 2018 season on New Orleans' practice squad and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Atlanta on May 1, 2018. Lammons played collegiately at South Carolina, where he started 13 games as a senior in 2017. A South Florida native, Lammons played football at nearby Plantation High School.

Pittman originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 10, 2018. He played in three games and recorded two assisted tackles for Miami during the 2018 season and spent the rest of the campaign on the practice squad. Pittman played collegiately at Central Florida where he appeared in 49 career games with 33 starts. He earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a senior in 2017.

Poling was a seventh-round pick (227th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft. He spent the entire 2018 season on Miami's practice squad. Poling was a four-year starter at Ohio where he started 50 games and set school records for career solo tackles (217) and tackles for loss (44). He was a two-time first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection as a junior in 2016 and as a senior in 2017.