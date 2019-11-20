Dolphins Sign Adrian Colbert, Activate Andrew Van Ginkel, Promote Gerald Willis

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Adrian Colbert off Seattle’s practice squad, activated linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel from injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Gerald Willis from the practice squad. The team also placed wide receiver Gary Jennings, safety Reshad Jones and safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve.

Colbert played in 21 games with 12 starts for San Francisco over the past two seasons (2017-18). He totaled 52 tackles (44 solo), six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2019, Colbert spent the offseason and training camp with San Francisco and some time on Seattle’s active roster and practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by San Francisco in the 2017 NFL draft and played collegiately at the University of Miami.

Van Ginkel was Miami’s fifth-round pick (151st overall) in the 2019 NFL draft but was placed on injured reserve prior to playing in a regular-season game. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2018 at Wisconsin after totaling 60 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Willis has spent most of the season on Miami’s practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 3, 2019 and spent the offseason and training camp with the Ravens. Willis played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he was a second-team All-American as a senior in 2018. He started all 12 regular-season games that season and led the ACC with 18 tackles for loss.

Jennings made his NFL debut last week for Miami but did not record any stats. He was awarded to the Dolphins off waivers from Seattle on Nov. 6, 2019. Jennings was a fourth-round pick (120th overall) by Seattle in the 2019 NFL draft. He finished his career at West Virginia ranked sixth in school history with 2,294 receiving yards.

Jones started four games for the Dolphins this season, making 27 tackles (17 solo) and one pass defensed. In his career, Jones has played in 128 games with 113 starts for the Dolphins, totaling 763 tackles (588 solo), 10.5 sacks, 21 interceptions, 55 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (163rd overall) by Miami in the 2010 NFL draft.