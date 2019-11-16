Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 04:15 PM

Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to a contract extension through the 2021 season.

Hurns joined the Dolphins as a free agent on July 26, 2019 and has played in eight games with three starts for Miami this season, catching 13 passes for 170 yards (13.1 avg.) and one touchdown. During his career, Hurns has appeared in 76 games with 52 starts and posted 222 receptions for 3,134 yards (14.1 avg.) and 24 touchdowns. A Miami native, Hurns played at the University of Miami and attended Carol City High School.

Related Content

news

Dolphins Activate Julién Davenport Off Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins have activated tackle Julién Davenport off injured reserve and waived tackle Andrew Donnal.
Miami Dolphins, Xavien Howard Donate Equipment To The North Miami Senior High School Football Teams
news

Miami Dolphins, Xavien Howard Donate Equipment To The North Miami Senior High School Football Teams

news

Dolphins Awarded Gary Jennings Off Waivers

The Dolphins were awarded wide receiver Gary Jennings off waivers from Seattle.
news

Dolphins Sign Marcus Sherels, De'Lance Turner

The Dolphins signed cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De’Lance Turner.
Miami Dolphins Announce Week 9 Play Football Award Winners
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Week 9 Play Football Award Winners

DCC Hosts Heavy Hitters Celebration Presented By Berkowitz Pollack Brand & Provenance Wealth Advisors
news

DCC Hosts Heavy Hitters Celebration Presented By Berkowitz Pollack Brand & Provenance Wealth Advisors

news

Dolphins Awarded Ken Crawley, Waived Isaiah Ford

The Dolphins awarded cornerback Ken Crawley off waivers from New Orleans and waived wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
Dolphins Sign Clive Walford, Place Xavien Howard On IR
news

Dolphins Sign Clive Walford, Place Xavien Howard On IR

The Dolphins signed tight end Clive Walford and placed cornerback Xavien Howard on injured reserve.
New $300 Million U-M Research And Education Center To Anchor 14-Acre Detroit Center For Innovation
news

New $300 Million U-M Research And Education Center To Anchor 14-Acre Detroit Center For Innovation

Stephen M. Ross is one of the financial donors of the project which will include a 190,000 square foot academic building operated by U-M.
news

Miami Dolphins Awarded Xavier Crawford Off Waivers

The Miami Dolphins were awarded cornerback Xavier Crawford and released tight end Nick O’Leary.
news

Dolphins Acquire Aqib Talib, Draft Pick From Rams

The Dolphins have acquired Aqib Talib and an undisclosed draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

