Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension

Hurns joined the Dolphins as a free agent on July 26, 2019 and has played in eight games with three starts for Miami this season, catching 13 passes for 170 yards (13.1 avg.) and one touchdown. During his career, Hurns has appeared in 76 games with 52 starts and posted 222 receptions for 3,134 yards (14.1 avg.) and 24 touchdowns. A Miami native, Hurns played at the University of Miami and attended Carol City High School.