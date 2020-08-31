Dolphins Sign Andy Jones, Waive James Crawford

Aug 31, 2020 at 09:49 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Andy Jonesand waived linebacker James Crawford.

Joneshad been waived by Miami on April 20, 2020. He spent two stints on Miami's practice squad during the 2019 season. Jones has also spent time with Detroit (2017-19), Houston (2017) and Dallas (2016-17). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 6, 2016. During his career, Jones has played in 11 games with three starts, totaling 11 receptions for 80 yards (7.3 avg.) and one touchdown.

Crawfordwas awarded off waivers to Miami on Sept. 3, 2019 and played in three games with the Dolphins last year before being placed on injured reserve. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Green Bay on Aug. 8, 2018. Crawford has appeared in 19 career games with one tackle, one fumble recovery and nine special teams stops.

Related Content

Dolphins Complete Trade With Las Vegas Raiders
news

Dolphins Complete Trade With Las Vegas Raiders

Miami acquired a 2021 fourth-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) prior to an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on September 23, 2018. (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Activate Xavien Howard, Sign Avery Moss

Miami also waived cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and center Donell Stanley. 
Footballs during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 25th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Complete Trade With New York Jets

The Dolphins have acquired a 2021 conditional seventh-round draft pick from the Jets in exchange for Kalen Ballage.
San Francisco 49ers Salvon Ahmed (35) was on the run during training camp Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Santa Clara. (Terrell Lloyd via AP Images)
news

Dolphins Awarded Running Back Salvon Ahmed

The Dolphins have been awarded running back Salvon Ahmed off waivers from San Francisco.
Dolphins Sign Linebacker Trent Harris
news

Dolphins Sign Linebacker Trent Harris

Harris played in 11 games with three starts last year.
Photo: Generic NFL Ball Image Asset (Miami Dolphins)
news

Waived/Injured Defensive End Curtis Weaver

Weaver was a fifth-round pick by Miami in the 2020 draft.
Photo: Socially Distanced Seating For 2020 Season At Hard Rock Stadium
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Limited Stadium Capacity For 2020 Home Opener 

A maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the first regular season home game on September 20 when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills.
Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive back Nate Holley (42) gets set during the 2018 NFL preseason week 2 football game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 19-15. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Dolphins Sign Safety Nate Holley

The Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Nate Holley.
Dolphins Activate Linebacker Sam Eguavoen
news

Dolphins Activate Linebacker Sam Eguavoen

The Dolphins today announced they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Place Vince Biegel On Injured Reserve
news

Dolphins Place Vince Biegel On Injured Reserve

Placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve and linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Photo: Generic NFL Ball Image Asset (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Waive Two, Activate Brandin Bryant

Waived safety Adrian Colbert and tackle Nick Kaltmayer and activated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Advertising