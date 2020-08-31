Dolphins Sign Andy Jones, Waive James Crawford

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Andy Jonesand waived linebacker James Crawford.

Joneshad been waived by Miami on April 20, 2020. He spent two stints on Miami's practice squad during the 2019 season. Jones has also spent time with Detroit (2017-19), Houston (2017) and Dallas (2016-17). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 6, 2016. During his career, Jones has played in 11 games with three starts, totaling 11 receptions for 80 yards (7.3 avg.) and one touchdown.