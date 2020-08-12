Dolphins Sign Brandin Bryant

Aug 12, 2020 at 09:46 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

Bryantmade his NFL regular-season debut in 2019 with Cleveland, played in four games with three tackles (two solo). He also spent time with the N.Y. Jets (2016-17) and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle on May 6, 2016. Bryant also spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League, appearing in 10 games with Winnipeg in 2018 and one game with Montreal in 2019. He played collegiately at Florida Atlantic University.

