Dolphins Sign Jesse Davis To Contract Extension

Davis joined the Dolphins as a practice squad addition on Nov. 22, 2016 and has been with the team ever since, playing in 32 games with 26 starts. He played every one of Miami’s 920 offensive snaps in 2018. In 2017, he became one of five players in Dolphins history to start at three positions on the offensive line in the same season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle on May 2, 2015.