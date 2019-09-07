Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 01:13 PM

Dolphins Sign Jesse Davis To Contract Extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed guard/tackle Jesse Davis to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

DSC_0281

Davis joined the Dolphins as a practice squad addition on Nov. 22, 2016 and has been with the team ever since, playing in 32 games with 26 starts. He played every one of Miami’s 920 offensive snaps in 2018. In 2017, he became one of five players in Dolphins history to start at three positions on the offensive line in the same season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle on May 2, 2015.

