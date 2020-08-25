Dolphins Sign Linebacker Trent Harris

Aug 25, 2020 at 04:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Trent Harris.

Harris was waived by the Dolphins on July 26, 2020. His first stint with the team came after he was awarded off waivers to Miami on Sept. 1, 2019. Harris played in 11 games with three starts last year. He totaled 22 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in the first action of his career. He spent the 2018 season on New England's practice squad after originally signing with the Patriots as an undrafted college free agent on May 11, 2018. Harris played collegiately at the University of Miami.

