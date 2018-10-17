Dolphins Sign Maurice Smith, Place Chase Allen On IR

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Maurice Smith and placed linebacker Chase Allen on injured reserve.

Smith has played in 10 career games, all with the Dolphins, since entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017. In 2018, Smith played in four games with three solo tackles and one pass defensed after he was promoted from the practice squad on Sept. 18. He was subsequently waived on Oct. 15. During his career, Smith has totaled four solo stops and two passes defensed.