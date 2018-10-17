Dolphins Sign Maurice Smith, Place Chase Allen On IR

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Maurice Smith and placed linebacker Chase Allen on injured reserve.
Smith has played in 10 career games, all with the Dolphins, since entering the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2017. In 2018, Smith played in four games with three solo tackles and one pass defensed after he was promoted from the practice squad on Sept. 18. He was subsequently waived on Oct. 15. During his career, Smith has totaled four solo stops and two passes defensed.
Allen played in five games with one start for the Dolphins this season and recorded three assisted tackles. He's played in 21 career games with five starts and totaled 36 tackles (24 solo) since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with Miami on May 5, 2017. Allen was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and three-year starter at Southern Illinois, where he finished his career 12th in school history with 324 career tackles.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Maurice Smith
|S
|6-0
|194
|6/14/95
|2
|Georgia '17
|Missouri City, Texas
|FA, '17