Dolphins Sign Safety Nate Holley

Aug 22, 2020 at 05:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Nate Holley.

Holleyoriginally entered the NFL on June 8, 2018 when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent training camp there before he was waived on Sept. 2, 2018. Holley also spent time with the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League (2018) and the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (2019). He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie following the 2019 season after he totaled 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, one sack and one interception in 18 games.

