Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 10:30 AM

Dolphins Sign T.J. Rahming, Waived/Injured Saeed Blacknall

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver T.J. Rahming and waived/injured wide receiver Saeed Blacknall

Rahming entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Washington on April 30, 2019 before being waived on Aug. 11, 2019. He played in one preseason game with one reception for 6 yards. Rahming played collegiately at Duke, where he played in 50 career games and caught 253 passes for 2,919 yards (11.5 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. He earned third-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2018.

Blacknall signed with the Dolphins on July 19, 2019. He played in one preseason game with one reception for 14 yards. Blacknall spent the 2018 season with Oakland, where he played in one regular-season game. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Raiders on May 4, 2018 and played collegiately at Penn State.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
T.J. Rahming WR 5-10 170 1/10/97 R Duke '19 Powder Springs, Ga. FA, '19

