Dolphins Sign Tank Carradine

Carradine joined the Dolphins on Feb. 15, 2019 before being released on Aug. 31, 2019. He played in all four preseason games, recording two tackles and five quarterback hits. Carradine originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (40th overall) by San Francisco in the 2013 NFL draft. He has played in 45 career games with eight starts, totaling 77 tackles (55 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.