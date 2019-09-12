Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 09:59 AM

Dolphins Sign Tank Carradine

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Tank Carradine and placed defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve.

Carradine joined the Dolphins on Feb. 15, 2019 before being released on Aug. 31, 2019. He played in all four preseason games, recording two tackles and five quarterback hits. Carradine originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (40th overall) by San Francisco in the 2013 NFL draft. He has played in 45 career games with eight starts, totaling 77 tackles (55 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

DSC_7692-2

Ledbetter joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. He started in his NFL debut last week vs. Baltimore and made four tackles (one solo) and had half a sack. Ledbetter was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter with Georgia. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2018.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Tank Carradine DE 6-4 267 2/18/90 5 FSU '13 Cincinnati, Ohio FA, '19

Related Content

Dolphins Host First FOOTBALL UNITES™ Cultural Tour Presented By Baptist Health During Hispanic Heritage Month
news

Dolphins Host First FOOTBALL UNITES™ Cultural Tour Presented By Baptist Health During Hispanic Heritage Month

Miami Dolphins Announce Week 1 Play Football Award Winners
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Week 1 Play Football Award Winners

Dolphins Sign Jesse Davis To Contract Extension
news

Dolphins Sign Jesse Davis To Contract Extension

Jesse Davis signed a contract extension through the 2022 season.
Miami Dolphins Ink Partnership With Florida’s Largest Roof Replacement Contractor RoofClaim.com
news

Miami Dolphins Ink Partnership With Florida’s Largest Roof Replacement Contractor RoofClaim.com

news

Dolphins Sign J'Marcus Webb, Place Andrew Van Ginkel On IR

news

Dolphins Claim James Crawford Off Waivers

The Dolphins were awarded linebacker James Crawford from the Green Bay Packers.
news

Dolphins Sign John Jenkins, Taybor Pepper

news

Dolphins Trade For LB Vince Biegel

The Dolphins acquired linebacker Vince Biegel from the New Orleans Saints.
Dolphins Claim Five Players Off Waivers
news

Dolphins Claim Five Players Off Waivers

The Dolphins waived five players and claimed five others in a corresponding move.
news

Dolphins Complete Trade With Texans, Receive Picks & Players

The Miami Dolphins today announced they completed a deal with the Houston Texans.
Dolphins Announce Roster Moves, Set Initial 53-Man Roster
news

Dolphins Announce Roster Moves, Set Initial 53-Man Roster

Advertising