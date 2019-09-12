Dolphins Sign Tank Carradine

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Tank Carradine and placed defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve.
Carradine joined the Dolphins on Feb. 15, 2019 before being released on Aug. 31, 2019. He played in all four preseason games, recording two tackles and five quarterback hits. Carradine originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (40th overall) by San Francisco in the 2013 NFL draft. He has played in 45 career games with eight starts, totaling 77 tackles (55 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Ledbetter joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019. He started in his NFL debut last week vs. Baltimore and made four tackles (one solo) and had half a sack. Ledbetter was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter with Georgia. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2018.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Tank Carradine
|DE
|6-4
|267
|2/18/90
|5
|FSU '13
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|FA, '19