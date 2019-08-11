Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 04:35 PM

Dolphins Sign Terrance Smith, Waived/Injured Jonathan Woodard

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Terrance Smith and waived/injured defensive end Jonathan Woodard.

Smith has played in 31 games with three starts with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016-18). He has 29 career tackles (20 solo), one sack, one interception and two passes defensed. He also has five career special teams stops. Smith originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 9, 2016. He played collegiately at Florida State, where he started 10 games on the school’s 2013 BCS National Championship team.

Woodard played in six games for the Dolphins in 2018, totaling 10 tackles (eight solo) and one sack. He joined the Dolphins as a practice squad addition on Dec. 5, 2017. Woodard originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (226th overall) by Jacksonville in the 2016 NFL draft.

AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer
Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Terrance Smith LB 6-2 235 5/3/93 4 Florida State '16 Decatur, Ga. FA, '19

