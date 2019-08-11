Dolphins Sign Terrance Smith, Waived/Injured Jonathan Woodard

Smith has played in 31 games with three starts with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016-18). He has 29 career tackles (20 solo), one sack, one interception and two passes defensed. He also has five career special teams stops. Smith originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 9, 2016. He played collegiately at Florida State, where he started 10 games on the school’s 2013 BCS National Championship team.