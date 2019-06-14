Dolphins Sign Third-Round Pick Michael Deiter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed guard Michael Deiter. The Dolphins have now signed all six of their 2019 NFL draft picks.
Deiter was Miami’s third-round pick (78th overall) from Wisconsin. He was a four-year starter (2015-18) for the Badgers, starting all 54 games in his collegiate career, which were the most in school history and second-most in Big Ten history. Deiter had 24 starts at left guard, 16 at center and 14 at left tackle. As a senior in 2018, he started all 13 games at left guard and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors. Deiter was also named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. He earned second-team All-American honors and first-team Big Ten honors as a junior in 2017.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Michael Deiter
|G
|6-6
|310
|9/3/96
|R
|Wisconsin '19
|Curtice, Ohio
|D3, '19