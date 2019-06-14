Friday, Jun 14, 2019 11:00 AM

Dolphins Sign Third-Round Pick Michael Deiter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed guard Michael Deiter. The Dolphins have now signed all six of their 2019 NFL draft picks.

Deiter was Miami’s third-round pick (78th overall) from Wisconsin. He was a four-year starter (2015-18) for the Badgers, starting all 54 games in his collegiate career, which were the most in school history and second-most in Big Ten history. Deiter had 24 starts at left guard, 16 at center and 14 at left tackle. As a senior in 2018, he started all 13 games at left guard and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors. Deiter was also named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. He earned second-team All-American honors and first-team Big Ten honors as a junior in 2017.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Michael Deiter G 6-6 310 9/3/96 R Wisconsin '19 Curtice, Ohio D3, '19

