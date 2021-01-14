Dolphins Social Impact Committee, Lennar Foundation Join to Sponsor Florida Memorial University Certificate Program in Construction Trades

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee announced that they have joined the Lennar Foundation to fund Florida Memorial University's Certificate Program in Construction Trades. This program, the first of its kind at a Historically Black College in Florida, will play a key role in economic empowerment by providing equitable access for minorities in South Florida through employment in the construction business. Tuition, along with meals and transportation, will be free for all participants in this 12-month certification program. The donation is in collaboration with Miami Dolphins players, the organization, the Lennar Foundation and a NFL Foundation social justice grant. Participants can register for the program at www.fmuniv.edu/trade.