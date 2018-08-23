Dolphins Surprise Booker T. Washington Football Team With Equipment Donation

Miami, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today surprised the Booker T. Washington High School football team with equipment for its program. The donated equipment included Junior Dolphins branded shirts, Gatorade coolers, blocking shields, medicine balls, ropes and cleats. The team also had the opportunity to hear from Dolphins alum and Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell about the importance of teamwork and gratitude.

"When I got the call that this was going to happen I couldn't tell the kids at first, but as a staff, we were all fired up and really motivated to be able to have an opportunity to gain some help. We just got better today with the equipment, with the cleats," Booker T. Washington High School Head Football Coach Tim "Ice" Harris said. "We are grateful to the Miami Dolphins for being able to come out here and help us develop our student-athletes.