Dolphins Surprise Booker T. Washington Football Team With Equipment Donation

Aug 22, 2018 at 08:00 PM
MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today surprised the Booker T. Washington High School football team with equipment for its program. The donated equipment included Junior Dolphins branded shirts, Gatorade coolers, blocking shields, medicine balls, ropes and cleats. The team also had the opportunity to hear from Dolphins alum and Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell about the importance of teamwork and gratitude.

"When I got the call that this was going to happen I couldn't tell the kids at first, but as a staff, we were all fired up and really motivated to be able to have an opportunity to gain some help. We just got better today with the equipment, with the cleats," Booker T. Washington High School Head Football Coach Tim "Ice" Harris said. "We are grateful to the Miami Dolphins for being able to come out here and help us develop our student-athletes.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

"This was an amazing experience. I wasn't expecting it, so I'd like to thank the Dolphins a lot," Booker T. Washington High School senior linebacker Travis Pittman said. "For me, I feel like the equipment is of better use for us when we're getting prepared for a game, so that can help us."

This is the third Junior Dolphins Equipment Donation this year. The Dolphins also made a donation to Miramar High School in May and Pompano Beach High School in July.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Dolphins Donate Equipment To Booker T. Washington Football Team

Photo gallery: Dolphins donate equipment to Booker T. Washington football team.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

