Dolphins To Host 'The Audible: Football Fridays' At Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach High School Football Games

"The Audible: Football Fridays" will kick off on Aug. 24 with Miami Northwestern facing off against Miramar in the first game of the Best of Dade (GMAC) vs. Best of Broward (BCAA) Football Showcase. The Audible will then travel to Traz Powell Stadium to see Miami Central take on Booker T. Washington. The third game of the series will feature Stoneman Douglas in their home opener against South Broward. Future games will be determined at a later date.