Dolphins Trade For LB Vince Biegel

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired linebacker Vince Biegel from New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Biegel has played in 23 NFL games over the past two seasons – one with Green Bay (2017) and one with New Orleans (2018). He has 10 career tackles (seven solo) and 10 special teams stops (seven solo). Biegal also played in two playoff games for the Saints last year. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL draft.