Dolphins Trade For LB Vince Biegel

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired linebacker Vince Biegel from New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso.
Biegel has played in 23 NFL games over the past two seasons – one with Green Bay (2017) and one with New Orleans (2018). He has 10 career tackles (seven solo) and 10 special teams stops (seven solo). Biegal also played in two playoff games for the Saints last year. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by Green Bay in the 2017 NFL draft.
Alonso started 46 games for the Dolphins over the past three seasons (2016-18). He totaled 355 tackles (227 solo) with one sack, five interceptions, 11 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries during his Dolphins tenure. Miami acquired him in a trade with Philadelphia on March 9, 2016. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (46th overall) by Buffalo in the 2013 NFL draft.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Vince Biegel
|LB
|6-3
|246
|7/22/93
|3
|Wisconsin '17
|Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
|T, ’19 (NO)