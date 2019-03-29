Friday, Mar 29, 2019 03:29 PM

Dolphins Trade Robert Quinn To Cowboys

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

Quinn played one season (2018) for the Dolphins, starting all 16 games and recording 38 tackles (25 solo), 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was acquired by Miami in a trade from the L.A. Rams on March 14, 2018. Quinn has played in 111 career games with 92 starts and has 69 sacks. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by St. Louis in the 2011 NFL draft.

Related Content

Dolphins Re-Sign LB Mike Hull
news

Dolphins Re-Sign LB Mike Hull

Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Announces 2019 Community Partners & Programs
news

Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Announces 2019 Community Partners & Programs

Dolphins Host Annual Nat Moore Endowment Fund Golf Classic
news

Dolphins Host Annual Nat Moore Endowment Fund Golf Classic

Dolphins Sign Guard/Center Chris Reed
news

Dolphins Sign Guard/Center Chris Reed

Dolphins Sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
news

Dolphins Sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To Titans
news

Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To Titans

Dolphins Sign CB Eric Rowe & TE Clive Walford
news

Dolphins Sign CB Eric Rowe & TE Clive Walford

Dolphins Release G Josh Sitton
news

Dolphins Release G Josh Sitton

Parker's Potential: New Deal A Fresh Start For Talented Receiver
news

Parker's Potential: New Deal A Fresh Start For Talented Receiver

Dolphins Sign DeVante Parker To Contract Extension
news

Dolphins Sign DeVante Parker To Contract Extension

Joe Auer Passes Away At The Age Of 77
news

Joe Auer Passes Away At The Age Of 77

Auer, who graduated from Coral Gables High School, scored the first touchdown in Dolphins history.

Advertising