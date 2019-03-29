Dolphins Trade Robert Quinn To Cowboys

Quinn played one season (2018) for the Dolphins, starting all 16 games and recording 38 tackles (25 solo), 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was acquired by Miami in a trade from the L.A. Rams on March 14, 2018. Quinn has played in 111 career games with 92 starts and has 69 sacks. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by St. Louis in the 2011 NFL draft.