Monday, Jun 22, 2020 11:00 AM

Dolphins, Truist Partnered To Provide 2,866 Meals For South Florida Community Through Local Food Trucks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and Truist partnered to provide 2,866 meals over a six-week period to the South Florida community as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The meals were prepared by local food trucks, including BC Tacos, Jerkit Cuisine, Reggae Beets and SEED and delivered to Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ community partners. Recipients included 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Arianna's Center, Be Strong International, Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, Equality Florida, Kiwanis of Little Havana, Mavuno Project, NVEEE, Operation HOPE, Pridelines, Sant La, Special Olympics of South Florida, United Way of Broward, United Way of Miami, Urban League of Broward County and YWCA.

Miami Dolphins and Truist Provide Meals to FOOTBALL UNITES Community Partner Be Strong International 2

"We are pleased to partner with the Miami Dolphins to deliver meals to underserved communities, first responders, and additional partners in the South Florida community," said Tony Coley, South Florida regional president for Truist. "At Truist, we remain committed to fulfilling basic needs for the most vulnerable people in our communities."

The food truck program is part of Truist Cares. Truist Cares is a cooperative effort between Truist Financial Corporation, Truist Foundation, Inc., and Truist Charitable Fund to provide communities, organizations and individuals disaster relief and assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.

