Dolphins, Truist Partnered To Provide 2,866 Meals For South Florida Community Through Local Food Trucks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and Truist partnered to provide 2,866 meals over a six-week period to the South Florida community as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The meals were prepared by local food trucks, including BC Tacos, Jerkit Cuisine, Reggae Beets and SEED and delivered to Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ community partners. Recipients included 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Arianna's Center, Be Strong International, Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, Equality Florida, Kiwanis of Little Havana, Mavuno Project, NVEEE, Operation HOPE, Pridelines, Sant La, Special Olympics of South Florida, United Way of Broward, United Way of Miami, Urban League of Broward County and YWCA.