Dolphins Waive Chase Allen, Release Akeem Spence

Allen joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent in 2017 and has played in 21 career games with five starts, totaling 36 tackles (24 solo). He also has seven special teams stops and one special teams forced fumble. He played collegiately at Southern Illinois, where he was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and three-year starter.

Spence joined the Dolphins in a trade from Detroit on May 3, 2018 and started all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2018. During his NFL career, Spence has played in 88 contests with 57 starts, totaling 177 tackles (106 solo), 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He spent one season in Detroit (2017) and four in Tampa Bay (2013-16). Spence originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (100th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2013 NFL draft.