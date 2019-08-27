Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019 10:30 AM

Dolphins Waive Chase Allen, Release Akeem Spence

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived/injured linebacker Chase Allen and released defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

Allen joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent in 2017 and has played in 21 career games with five starts, totaling 36 tackles (24 solo). He also has seven special teams stops and one special teams forced fumble. He played collegiately at Southern Illinois, where he was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and three-year starter.

Spence joined the Dolphins in a trade from Detroit on May 3, 2018 and started all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2018. During his NFL career, Spence has played in 88 contests with 57 starts, totaling 177 tackles (106 solo), 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He spent one season in Detroit (2017) and four in Tampa Bay (2013-16). Spence originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (100th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2013 NFL draft.

Related Content

Dolphins Waive Will Holden
news

Dolphins Waive Will Holden

Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald
news

Dolphins Release T.J. McDonald

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership With Miami-Dade County Public Schools Through Values Matter Miami
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Partnership With Miami-Dade County Public Schools Through Values Matter Miami

Dolphins To Host 'The Audible: Football Fridays' At Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach High School Football Games For Third Consecutive Year
news

Dolphins To Host 'The Audible: Football Fridays' At Miami-Dade, Broward & Palm Beach High School Football Games For Third Consecutive Year

Miami Dolphins Break Ground On $135 Million Training Complex In Partnership With Baptist Health
news

Miami Dolphins Break Ground On $135 Million Training Complex In Partnership With Baptist Health

Extension of multi-year partnership brings newly constructed venue and sports performance clinic to Miami Gardens.
news

Dolphins Sign Jakeem Grant To Contract Extension

The Dolphins announced they have signed WR Jakeem Grant to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Dolphins Sign T.J. Rahming, Waived/Injured Saeed Blacknall

Miami Dolphins Impact 119 High School & Youth Teams & More Than 5,000 Student-Athletes, Coaches & Parents This Offseason
news

Miami Dolphins Impact 119 High School & Youth Teams & More Than 5,000 Student-Athletes, Coaches & Parents This Offseason

The Miami Dolphins through their Junior Dolphins program have a strong commitment to youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment.
Miami Dolphins, His House Children’s Home Take 80 Youth On #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Back To School Shoe-Shopping Spree
news

Miami Dolphins, His House Children’s Home Take 80 Youth On #DolphinsHuddlefor100 Back To School Shoe-Shopping Spree

news

Dolphins Sign Terrance Smith, Waived/Injured Jonathan Woodard

news

Dolphins Sign Robert Nkemdiche, Place Him On Active/PUP

Advertising