Dolphins Waive Delaney, Falk & Valoaga

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived cornerback Dee Delaney, quarterback Luke Falk and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

Delaney joined the Dolphins after being claimed off waivers from Jacksonville on Dec. 4, 2018. He did not appear in a game. Delaney played in two games with the Jaguars in 2018 but did not record any statistics. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 20, 2018.

Falk was awarded off waivers to Miami on Sept. 2, 2018. He was inactive for four games before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 6, 2018. Falk originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (199th overall) by Tennessee in the 2018 NFL draft.