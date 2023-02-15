Miami Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah Hosts Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic, Presented by Baptist Health

Feb 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah teamed up with the Junior Dolphins program to host 65 local youth to conclude this season's Junior Dolphins Winter Clinic series presented by Baptist Health at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Junior Dolphins coaches joined by Ogbah led students, between the ages of 7 to 14, through defensive fundamentals and playing techniques as they participated in games and trained like professionals in the indoor practice field at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

"This Junior Dolphins clinic was a great event and perfectly aligns with Baptist Health's mission of supporting youth sports and specifically, safety in youth football", said Baptist Health Doctors Hospital and Baptist Health Orthopedic Institute CEO Javier Hernandez-Lichtl. "These children will remember the experience of learning proper football techniques from a Dolphins player at the Baptist Health Training Complex for the rest of their lives. We look forward to continuing to support these clinics in coming years."

The Miami Dolphins Junior Dolphins program hosts seasonal football clinics and camps led by Junior Dolphins coaches to promotes physical activity for local youth.

"Thanks to our continued partnership with Baptist Health, the Junior Dolphins program had the opportunity to bring players, coaches and students together to experience football in an interactive environment," said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations and Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton. "The Junior Dolphins camps and clinics were created with parents and kids in mind to teach the fundamentals of football."

Registration for Junior Dolphins Spring and Summer Camps is now available. Parents can register their child to participate by visiting JuniorDolphinsFootball.com.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. As stewards of the game, Junior Dolphins strives to grow participation in the game, impact the football community and build the next generation of Dolphins fans. Through strong community partnership and strategic resource distribution all aspects of Junior Dolphin's work emphasizes character building to increase the overall experience in youth football.

