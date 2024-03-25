Miami Dolphins to Expand Marketing Efforts in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico

The NFL announced today that the Miami Dolphins have been granted marketing rights through the Global Markets Program to three new countries in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico. The Dolphins are now one of only two teams to hold six global market agreements, including Brazil, Spain and the United Kingdom. Currently, the Dolphins' global territories also span four Spanish-speaking countries – more than any other NFL team – and Brazil, where Portuguese is the primary language.

The Global Markets Program (GMP), first launched in 2022, awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities, consistent with their home markets.

"The Miami Dolphins are committed to becoming the NFL team of the Spanish-speaking world and growing the game of football internationally," said Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. "With more than 2.7 million Miami residents of LATAM origin and more than 66 percent of Miami-Dade County being Spanish-speaking, Miami is a clear gateway city to Latin America and there is no team better positioned to grow the game in LATAM and Spain than the Dolphins. Through the Global Markets Program, we are excited to be able to better engage with our passionate fans in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, in addition to Spain, Brazil and the UK, as well as to meet and engage with new fans through game broadcasts and programming, fan engagement opportunities and local community impact efforts."

As part of the Global Markets Program, clubs have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which a club will have rights to pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their domestic market. The Dolphins will enter these new GMP territories with established fan bases in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico and strong connections to each. In particular, Mexico represents the largest international Dolphins fan base on social media and has multiple fan clubs in major cities throughout the country.

"We are very pleased that the Global Markets Program initiative continues to grow into more international territories, as it is a strategic effort that has allowed NFL clubs to build a stronger fan base across the world," said Arturo Olivé, Managing Director of NFL Mexico. "With today's announcement, we are very proud to welcome the Miami Dolphins into Mexico as part of this program, and are eager to actively collaborate to grow their fandom and presence in the market – with Mexico housing the largest number of fans outside of the United States."