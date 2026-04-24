Fast Facts: Kadyn Proctor

The Dolphins made Alabama's Kadyn Proctor the 12th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft Thursday night. General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan pulled off a trade prior to the pick, acquiring a pair of fifth-round selections to move back one spot and select the three-year starting left tackle of the Crimson Tide.

1. Unique and rare

There aren't many people walking the earth like Kadyn Proctor. He measured in the 98th percentile in weight for an offensive tackle and the 90th percentile in height among all tackles to ever compete at the NFL Scouting Combine.

As one of the biggest players to ever test in Indianapolis, Proctor also notched a 94th percentile vertical leap and an 84th percentile broad jump, showcasing some of the best athleticism among his contemporaries.

"He's unique. He's rare," Sullivan said. "He's a 350-pound man with unique athletic traits that can play four spots across the line of scrimmage – left tackle, right tackle, both guards. The athletic traits for a man his size are through the roof."

2. Durable, dependable

Proctor made 40 career starts at Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide in snaps played this season with 985. He's one of the rare players who never transferred, finishing his collegiate playing career at the same school in which he started. During his final 18 starts at Alabama, Proctor was not flagged for holding, the longest stretch of any lineman in college football the last two seasons.

3. Jacobs Blocking Trophy Winner

Proctor earned All-American honors in 2025 and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the top offensive lineman in the SEC. The highlights of his tape are as good as you'll see at the college level. His ability to drive and displace defenders in the run game pops off the tape. That skill set pairs with his frequent reps pulling out wide of the numbers and hitting blocks in open spaces.

Proctor is a tone-setting type of pick for the Dolphins. He plays with a mean streak and fights through the echo of the whistle.

4. Wildcat quarterback

You read that right. At 350-plus pounds, Alabama ran a goal line package that featured Proctor as the triggerman in the wildcat formation, a direct snap (typically to a running back) where the recipient surges ahead and bowls into the line of scrimmage in search of extra real estate. Proctor carried the ball five times for 16 yards last season.

5. Magna Cum Laude

Proctor graduated magna cum laude from Alabama's College of Human Environmental Sciences with a Bachelor of Science degree in December of 2025.