FOOTBALL UNITES™ Cultural Tour Explores Liberty City and Little Haiti

"We are trying to get the players and staff acclimated with all the different parts of Miami. Liberty City is obviously an important part of the fabric of the City of Miami, so we want to get people and get the players out in the community to meet with people and meet these kids," said Tom Garfinkel, Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO. "There is a lot of polarization right now going on in society and in the country and we want to bring all kinds of different people together and really have some fun. Getting everyone together enjoying each other and talking and having conversations I think that is really important."