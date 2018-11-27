FOOTBALL UNITES™ In Partnership With Israeli Consulate in Miami and Miami Lighthouse for the Blind Provide Wearable Artificial Intelligence 

"These OrCam devices help these children who are having trouble seeing, it helps them read, helps them recognize faces and it will help level the playing field for them," Miami Dolphins Safety TJ McDonald said. "Talking to them, they all had similar interests as me growing up. I think that it will be able to eliminate some of the challenges they might have and be able to keep pushing forward and achieve their goals. It feels awesome, it's exciting to be able to see the looks on their faces it definitely makes me feel good and I am excited for their futures."