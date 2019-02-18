FOOTBALL UNITES™ Participates In 4Ward Americas LGBTI Human Rights Symposium

These efforts and initiatives align with the Miami Dolphins mission of Teamwork at Work -- an effort to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. In addition, the organization believes it is important to be inclusive of the diversity and aware of the intersections that make up South Florida, uniting groups of different races, genders, sexual orientations, identities, abilities and faith around the power of football through the FOOTBALL UNITES™ program.