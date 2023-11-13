Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

Nov 13, 2023 at 11:04 AM

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Anthony Schwartz to the practice squad and released wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad.

Schwartz played in 25 games with three starts over two seasons (2021-22) with Cleveland, totaling 14 receptions for 186 yards (13.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He also had 10 carries for 96 yards (9.6 avg.) and one touchdown, and 15 kickoff returns for 322 yards (21.5 avg.). Schwartz originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (91st overall) by Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn, where he finished 10th on the school's all-time receptions (117) chart and also sprinted on the track and field team. Schwartz is a Pembroke Pines, Florida native and played at nearby American Heritage, where he helped the Patriots win back-to-back football state championships.

Webb joined Miami's practice squad on Aug. 31, 2023 but did not appear in a game this season. He played in 12 games for two different teams as a rookie in 2022, appearing in two contests with Baltimore and 10 with New England. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 6, 2022. Webb played collegiately at The Citadel, where he earned first-team All-Southern Conference honors in 2019.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Anthony Schwartz WR 6-0 186 9/5/00 3 Auburn '21 Pembroke Pines, FL FA, '23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Brandon Pili to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili.
news

Hill Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in October.
news

Miami Dolphins Host First Annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service

The Miami Dolphins, joined by local officials, community partners and South Florida media, hosted the first annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Day of Service on Monday, Oct. 30, to celebrate the life and legacy of the organization's late Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed cornerback Parry Nickerson to the practice squad and released cornerback Mark Milton from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve and released cornerback Parry Nickerson.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated cornerback Nik Needham off the physically unable to perform list and placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve and elevated tight end Tanner Conner for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Place Brooks on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed running back Chris Brooks on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health

To kick off the return of football season in South Florida, the Miami Dolphins surprised three high school varsity football teams in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties with new equipment over the past month as part of the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, including cobranded Dolphins-Baptist Health gear, cleats and training sneakers for student athletes.
news

Mostert Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Carolina.
Advertising