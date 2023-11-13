Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed wide receiver Anthony Schwartz to the practice squad and released wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad.

Schwartz played in 25 games with three starts over two seasons (2021-22) with Cleveland, totaling 14 receptions for 186 yards (13.3 avg.) and one touchdown. He also had 10 carries for 96 yards (9.6 avg.) and one touchdown, and 15 kickoff returns for 322 yards (21.5 avg.). Schwartz originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (91st overall) by Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Auburn, where he finished 10th on the school's all-time receptions (117) chart and also sprinted on the track and field team. Schwartz is a Pembroke Pines, Florida native and played at nearby American Heritage, where he helped the Patriots win back-to-back football state championships.