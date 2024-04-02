Miami Dolphins Host Fourth Annual Football UNITES™ Opening Kick presented by Pepsi

The Miami Dolphins and Pepsi hosted more than 35 local community partners for the fourth annual Football UNITES™ Opening Kick to discuss the program's overall community impact to date and kick off the 2024 season's programming.

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program uses the power of sports to connect the intersections of the community to create a more inclusive South Florida. By working with more than 50 community partners and allies throughout South Florida, the program focuses on improving relationships, fostering understanding, and experiencing culture through year-round programming.

Last Tuesday, March 26, Opening Kick presented by Pepsi engaged more than 35 participants from community organizations from across South Florida in presentations and breakout sessions to discuss the progress of Football UNITES™ and look ahead to the 2024 season's programming. During the event, the Dolphins recognized select community partners for their outstanding work within the South Florida community. Be Strong International was awarded the Pepsi Unity Award for their work in the creation of the game Social Yaks, a card game that provides conversation starters to help students and adults alike build connections and foster understanding.

Participants also had the opportunity to network and enjoy lunch at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

"At PepsiCo Beverages North America, we recognize the power of sports to bring people together and we are proud to partner with the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ to help connect with the many community organizations who are working every day to build a stronger South Florida," said Paul Mihovilovic, VP Food Service for PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA). "We share our deepest appreciation for Be Strong International and all of the other participating organizations for all they do for our community."

"We enjoyed connecting with our community partners at Opening Kick to celebrate our shared successes of the 2023 Football UNITES™ programming and further discuss areas of opportunity for greater impact in 2024," Miami Dolphins Vice President of Community Affairs Kim Miller said. "With a mutual commitment to support diversity and inclusion, Pepsi has been a great partner to collaborate with to recognize the exemplary work of our community partners in the previous year through the Pepsi Unity Award. Opening Kick is a highlight of our year, and we look forward to the advances we will achieve together through our community programming in the year ahead."

Participants of this event included representatives from Football UNITES™ community partners including 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Be Strong International, Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward, Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, Breakthrough Miami, The Children's Trust, COSMOS, Encouraging Dreamers Breaking Barriers, Fathers M.I.A, Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, HistoryMiami Museum, Islamic Center of Greater Miami, Israeli Consulate Miami, Jason Taylor Foundation, Mexican American Council, Miami-Dade County Asian-American Advisory Board, Mission United, Museum of Discovery and Science, Southern Command, SunServe, The Mavuno Project, The Trayvon Martin Foundation, United Negro College Fund, Urban League of Broward County, Wounded Warrior Project, and YMCA of South Florida.