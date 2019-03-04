Free Agency Preview | Tight Ends

Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders: The 10-year NFL veteran has become more productive as his career has evolved. He set career highs with 54 catches and 688 yards with the Raiders in 2017 and then topped those marks with 68 receptions for 896 yards in 2018 when he also had a career-high six touchdowns. Cook also has played for the Titans, Rams and Packers.

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert battled injuries the past three seasons, but it’s impossible not to notice what he did in 2015 when 13 of his 52 catches went for touchdowns. The former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals had 15 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown in four games last season.,

Demetrius Harris, Kansas City Chiefs: It was easy for Harris to get lost in a K.C. offense featuring a bunch of playmakers, including a Pro Bowl player at his position, Travis Kelce. Harris didn’t put up big numbers for the Chiefs (12 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns) last season, but he’s got some athletic ability and great size at 6 feet 7.