Front Office Moves Announced, Marvin Allen Named Assistant GM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced a series of additions and promotions in their front office. Marvin Allen has joined the organization as an assistant general manager. The team also announced the following promotions: Ron Brockington to senior national scout, J.P. Correia to player personnel scout, Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt to co-directors of player personnel, Brandon Shore to vice president of football administration and Matt Winston to assistant director of college scouting. All of these positions will report directly to general manager Chris Grier.

Allen has spent 26 seasons scouting for NFL teams and most recently served as a national scout for Buffalo (2017-18). Prior to that, Allen was Kansas City’s director of college scouting for four seasons (2013-16), where he helped the team draft a strong foundation of core players that earned the Chiefs the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs in 2018 and a spot in the AFC Championship game. He also spent four years as an eastern regional scout with Atlanta (2009-12) and was promoted to national scout prior to his departure. Allen spent 16 seasons with New England (1993-2008), including his last 12 as an area scout (1997-2008). He played four seasons at running back for New England (1988-91) after he was an 11th-round pick (294th overall) by the Patriots in the 1988 NFL draft.

Brockington has spent 13 seasons as a scout for the Dolphins (2006-18) and was most recently promoted to national scout in 2016. Prior to that, he spent nine years (1997-2005) in the personnel department of the New York Jets, being promoted to scout in 1999. Brockington was a three-year letterman (1994-96) at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where he played running back.

Correia joined the Dolphins in 2018 as a scouting assistant. He previously worked as a pro personnel intern for the N.Y. Giants during the 2017 season and served as assistant director of football operations at his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts-Amherst from 2015-17.

Engroff has spent 20 years with the Dolphins and just finished his third season as the team’s director of college scouting, having been promoted to the position in 2016. He previously spent four seasons (2012-15) as a national scout and nine seasons as a regional scout (2003-11). Engroff joined the Dolphins in 1999 in the team’s college scouting department. He also worked in football operations for the Orange Bowl Committee (1998-99) and the Prep Recruiting Network (1997-98).

Hunt has been with the Dolphins for 25 seasons and just wrapped up his sixth year as director of pro personnel after being promoted to the position in 2013. He previously served as a national scout, overseeing the Eastern half of the United States from 2009-12. Hunt was a regional scout for the team from 2003-08 and the club’s BLESTO representative from 2000-02. Hunt served as a scouting assistant from 1996-99 after beginning his career as a personnel intern from 1994-95.

Shore will enter his 10th season with the Dolphins after joining the organization as a football administration assistant in 2010. He was promoted to the finance and legal department and later oversaw human resources for the entire organization (2015-16). For the last three years (2016-18), Shore has served as senior director of football administration. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Elon University and was named the school’s Young Alumnus of the Year in 2017. Shore also holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Miami School of Law.