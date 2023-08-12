Game Recap: Dolphins Rush For 168 Yards in Preseason Opener

Aug 12, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Owen_Carter
Carter Owen

Fans had a chance to see several of Miami's young players and offseason acquisitions showcase their skills in the team's 19-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rookie running back De’Von Achane showed off his much-talked about speed on the game's opening kickoff, taking the ball from inside the end zone, down the sideline and out to the Dolphins 38-yard line. The third-round draft pick (84th overall) led the team in carries (10) and rushed for 25 yards. He also was Miami's leading receiver, tallying four receptions for 41 yards.

Quarterback Mike White and the Dolphins offense ran nine more plays and outgained Atlanta by 60 yards on the ground and 10 yards through the air in the first half but were unable to put the ball in the end zone.

Three of Miami's four first-half possessions spanned eight-plus plays and entered the red zone. But all three of those drives ended inside the Atlanta 10-yard line without points - one at the nine-yard line, one at the three-yard line, and the third at the six-yard line.

In total, the Dolphins racked up 129 rushing yards, the most in the first half of a preseason game since at least 2000.

The Falcons, meanwhile, made one first-half trip into the red zone and converted on an 11-yard touchdown run from running back Godwin Igwebuike.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Gameday Photos

View photos from Preseason Week 1 Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins on August 11, 2023, presented by Lexus.

BA2_9748
1 / 70
BA2_9711
2 / 70
BA2_9679
3 / 70
AJ2_8089
4 / 70
BA2_9807
5 / 70
LS3_7863
6 / 70
LS3_7917
7 / 70
BA2_9857
8 / 70
BA2_9902
9 / 70
LS3_8494
10 / 70
LS3_8533
11 / 70
_S1_7476-Enhanced-NR
12 / 70
BA2_9921
13 / 70
BA1_9440
14 / 70
BA1_9428
15 / 70
LS2_5006
16 / 70
BA1_9547
17 / 70
BA1_9598
18 / 70
PM1_1075
19 / 70
PM1_1038
20 / 70
PM1_1104
21 / 70
PM1_1018
22 / 70
PM1_0964
23 / 70
PM1_0955
24 / 70
BA2_0118
25 / 70
PM1_1060
26 / 70
PM1_1167
27 / 70
PM1_1213
28 / 70
BA1_9687
29 / 70
PM1_1391
30 / 70
PM1_1344
31 / 70
BA1_9766
32 / 70
BA1_9853
33 / 70
PM1_1629 1
34 / 70
BA1_0068
35 / 70
PM1_1601
36 / 70
PM1_1604
37 / 70
PM1_1566
38 / 70
PM1_1585
39 / 70
PM1_1551
40 / 70
PM1_1508
41 / 70
LS2_8616
42 / 70
LS2_8496
43 / 70
LS2_7948
44 / 70
LS2_7768
45 / 70
PM1_1855
46 / 70
PM1_1859
47 / 70
PM1_1825
48 / 70
BA1_0242
49 / 70
PM1_1804
50 / 70
AJ2_9289
51 / 70
PM1_1930
52 / 70
BA1_0371
53 / 70
LS3_9443
54 / 70
BA1_0389
55 / 70
PM1_2301
56 / 70
PM1_2354
57 / 70
BA1_0512
58 / 70
PM1_2137
59 / 70
BA1_0543
60 / 70
PM1_2055
61 / 70
BA1_0550
62 / 70
BA1_0660
63 / 70
BA1_0683
64 / 70
BA1_0756
65 / 70
BA1_0873
66 / 70
BA1_0774
67 / 70
PM1_2627
68 / 70
BA1_0838
69 / 70
BA1_0933
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Miami trailed 6-0 at halftime before eventually getting on the board with 9:49 left to play on a 49-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders. Atlanta then extended its lead to 13-3 on a 79-yard punt return by Dee Alford with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter and again to 19-3 on a pick-six by defensive back Breon Borders with 2:20 remaining on the clock.

Despite the defeat, there were numerous positives to take from Miami's first 60 minutes of football in the 2023 preseason.

Offensively, running back Myles Gaskin finished with seven rushes for 57 yards (8.1 avg.) while wide receiver Erik Ezukanma showcased his playmaking ability with two carries for 52 yards (26.0 avg.).

Eleven different players caught passes from White and quarterback Skylar Thompson, who played the entire second half.

On defense, Channing Tindall recorded a team-leading nine tackles (4 solo and 1.0 sack) while fellow linebackers Garrett Nelson and Mitchell Agude, both undrafted rookies, finished with one sack each.

Cornerback Cam Smith, the Dolphins second-round pick (51st overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft also flashed. The former South Carolina Gamecock recorded a diving pass-breakup to force a Falcons punt on the opening possession of the second half.

Later in the third quarter, Smith shined again as he tripped up Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. for a three-yard loss to force fourth down. Atlanta's drive ended on the following play thanks to an end zone pass deflection by another SEC rookie, safety Keidron Smith, who signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May.

White finished 9-of-14 for 85 yards while Thompson ended the game 10-of-16 for 104 yards.

Miami returns to action on August 19 when they travel to take on the Houston Texans. Kickoff at NRG Stadium is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network and locally on CBS Miami.

Related Content

news

Dolphins Push Buffalo to the Brink in 34-31 Wild Card Loss

The Miami Dolphins gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle in their Wild Card matchup at Highmark Stadium, but their division rivals prevailed, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon in a four-hour thriller.
news

Dolphins Clinch Playoff Berth With 11-6 Win Over Jets

It all came down to Week 18. The Miami Dolphins needed a win Sunday afternoon and they got the job done. Tied up at 6-6, Jason Sanders nailed a game-winning 50-yard field goal with 18 seconds left, sending Miami to the playoffs and the home crowd of 66,429 fans into an absolute frenzy. 
news

Dolphins Fall Short in Foxborough, 23-21

The Miami Dolphins held a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter but could not hold on, dropping a 23-21 road decision to the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. 
news

Dolphins Fall at Home, 26-20, to Green Bay

The Miami Dolphins scored on four of its first five drives and jumped out to a 20-13 halftime lead but could not hold off a determined second-half comeback from the Green Bay Packers, falling 26-20, Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Dolphins Come Up Short In Buffalo, 32-29

The Miami Dolphins erased an eight-point deficit in the second half and led early in the fourth quarter but ultimately came up short, falling 32-29 to the Buffalo Bills on a snowy Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. 
news

Dolphins fall to Chargers on Sunday Night Football, 23-17

The Miami Dolphins dropped their second straight game with a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-17, on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.
news

Dolphins Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Halt in San Francisco

The Miami Dolphins five-game win streak ended with a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium.
news

Dolphins pick up fifth straight win with 30-15 rout of Houston

Coming off their bye week, the Miami Dolphins showed no signs of rust on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium as they picked up their fifth straight win with a dominant 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans.
news

Dolphins Cruise To 39-17 Win Over Cleveland

Tua Tagovailoa dazzled in his third consecutive three-touchdown performance and the Miami Dolphins logged a season-high 195 rushing yards en route to a dominant 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Dolphins edge Chicago, 35-32, on the road for third straight victory

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes for the second straight game as the Miami Dolphins grinded out a 35-32 win over a Chicago Bears team that fought until the end at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.
news

Dolphins win offensive shootout against Detroit, 31-27, on the road 

The Miami Dolphins offense rediscovered its rhythm on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, totaling 476 yards in a 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions for their second win in a row.
Advertising