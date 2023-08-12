Game Recap: Dolphins Rush For 168 Yards in Preseason Opener

Eleven different players caught passes from White and quarterback Skylar Thompson, who played the entire second half.

On defense, Channing Tindall recorded a team-leading nine tackles (4 solo and 1.0 sack) while fellow linebackers Garrett Nelson and Mitchell Agude, both undrafted rookies, finished with one sack each.

Cornerback Cam Smith, the Dolphins second-round pick (51st overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft also flashed. The former South Carolina Gamecock recorded a diving pass-breakup to force a Falcons punt on the opening possession of the second half.

Later in the third quarter, Smith shined again as he tripped up Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr. for a three-yard loss to force fourth down. Atlanta's drive ended on the following play thanks to an end zone pass deflection by another SEC rookie, safety Keidron Smith, who signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May.

White finished 9-of-14 for 85 yards while Thompson ended the game 10-of-16 for 104 yards.