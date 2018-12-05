Hard Rock Stadium Announces Creation Of Sensory And Nursing Rooms

"We always strive to accommodate and assist guests at Hard Rock Stadium and we are excited about expanding our services for those with sensory processing and nursing needs," Miami Dolphins Vice President of Human Resources and Performance Management Sam Coghill said. "The creation of both of these spaces were driven by Hard Rock Stadium staff ideas and we knew we had a natural partner in the Marino Foundation to make the sensory room come to life. This was an extremely rewarding project and we are thrilled to provide these safe and inclusive environments for all of our fans."