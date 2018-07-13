Hard Rock Stadium - Credential Use Conditions

a. The credential card authorizes (i) the use by the Accredited Organization only, solely for news and editorial coverage purposes in accordance with the terms hereof, of descriptions, accounts, film, video or digital still images from the applicable Game or Event, or of player or personnel interviews, press conferences or other activities related to such Game or Event (collectively, "Game and Event Material") taken, made, created, or compiled by the Accredited Organization or the Bearer, and (ii) the limited use by the Accredited Organization of any NFL Entity logos or trademarks (the "Marks") in connection with the uses of the Game and Event Material authorized herein. Any other use or attempted use by the Bearer or the Accredited Organization of Game and Event Material or Marks are expressly prohibited, unless the Accredited Organization has obtained the advance written permission of the applicable League Entity, or, in the case of any Game or Event that is not an NFL Game or Event, Hard Rock Stadium. Such prohibited uses of Game and Event Material include, without limitation, the following: (x) any distribution of Game and Event Material to third parties other than ultimate consumers (e.g., newspaper readers) for such third party's use (whether before or after the conclusion of the Game or Event, and whether or not for editorial purposes), (y) any purported authorization by an Accredited Organization of any third party to redistribute Game and Event Material (e.g., play-by-play data feeds), and (z) any non-editorial use of Game and Event Material or Marks, including in connection with or as part of commercial products distributed in any medium (e.g., apparel, posters, commemorative programs or other types of souvenir or other merchandise or sponsored content). Additionally, while at the Game and/or Event, the Accredited Organization and Bearer are prohibited from providing exposure to any third-party brand(s) (e.g., marks, logos) for commercial, marketing or publicity purposes including, for example, through exposure of third-party brands on apparel or equipment worn or used by Bearer.

b. The Accredited Organization may supplement its traditional media distribution platform (e.g., newspaper, television, radio) with other new media distribution platforms that it controls (e.g., websites, official social media accounts, applications, podcasts), provided that, with respect to such new media distribution platforms: (i) any use of film or video or digital still images is limited to a reasonable amount or number (as applicable), and used only to illustrate or support news and editorial coverage of the Game or Event (as opposed to use in connection with or on commercial products, e.g., apparel, posters, commemorative programs, or other types of souvenir or other merchandise, or sponsored content) purposes; (ii) any use of film or video or digital still images is not used to create Simulated Video (as defined in Section 6.a below) of game action; (iii) no video (as defined in Section 6.a below) of game action is used (except that, if the Accredited Organization is a television broadcaster, Game or Event highlights may be shown as part of a single, non-archived, online "simulcast" of any regularly scheduled television news programming the Accredited Organization may broadcast, provided it adheres to the limits on such broadcasts set forth below); and (iv) use of non-game audio and video content obtained as a result of credentialed access (e.g., press conferences, training camp, practice and/or interviews at NFL venues or events): (1) must be limited to 90 seconds maximum per day (180 seconds maximum -- 90 seconds per team -- in two-team markets), (2) may not be posted or streamed "live" or in real time in any form or medium and may not be archived (i.e., made available for on-demand public access for more than 24 hours after posting), (3) may appear only in an editorial context (i.e., no sponsorship, merchandising or advertising integrated with or around the content, including digital advertising), and, and (4) must be accompanied by links back to NFL.com and to the applicable Member Club's web site, or, in the case of any Game or Event that is not an NFL Game or Event, Hard Rock Stadium's website.

c. Any proposed use of Game and Event Material that is more detailed and/or immediate than that described herein or which exceeds the limits set forth herein, and any exceptions to the prohibitions set forth herein, requires a separate license from the applicable League Entity, or, in the case of any Game or Event that is not an NFL Game or Event, Hard Rock Stadium.