How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

The Dolphins will be on the road for their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 PM ET.
Game Date & Time
- Saturday, January 13
- Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET
Location
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO
Watch | TV & Livestream
Television: Peacock | Broadcasters: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Local: WTVJ NBC 6 only in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market
App & NFL +
Download the Miami Dolphins app today from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to get exclusive content! Fans can also watch on NFL +. Visit the NFL site to learn more.
Listen | Radio
National:
- Westwood One | Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Olivia Dekker (sideline)
Local:
English - Dolphins Radio Network
- BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) | Broadcasters: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- WINZ 940 AM
Spanish - Dolphins Spanish Radio
- TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) | Broadcasters: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Postgame Radio
- iHeart Radio
- Hosts: O.J. McDuffie, Travis Wingfield, Seth Levit
Bar Network
Fans can also watch the Miami Dolphins all season long at an official Bar Network location presented by Bud Light. These team-approved locations will always have the game on and feature drink specials, promotions, and giveaways for fans. For more information and locations, visit our Bar Network page.
Game Center & More
