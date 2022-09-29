Ingram named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

It's Ingram's second AFC Defensive Player of the Month award after he also earned the honor in September 2017 when he played for the Chargers. The Dolphins have now won back-to-back AFC Defensive Player of the Month awards as linebacker Jerome Baker earned the honor in December 2021. The last time the Dolphins won back-to-back AFC Defensive Player of the Month awards was October and November 2002 when Jason Taylor won both.

Ingram is the only NFL player to record a sack and score a defensive touchdown so far this season. He returned a fumble for a 2-yard score in the Week 1 win vs. New England. In three games, Ingram has seven tackles (six solo), 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He's also the only NFL player to have multiple sacks and multiple fumble recoveries so far this season. In the Week 3 win vs. Buffalo, he made a game-saving tackle by keeping Isaiah McKenzie inbounds, allowing time to expire. Ingram's efforts have helped the Dolphins start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018.