Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 31 Jaguars 13

Mixing it Up and Energy Sources

The Dolphins offense mixed up the calls in Week 3. Entering the game, the Dolphins utilized 22-personnel only five times (and four times with an extra offensive lineman, 22-heavy). Thursday, Miami dialed up 22-personnel (2 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR) on 11 occasions.

"It was obviously a very short week so to have a few new wrinkles, I think it speaks to the creativity of our coaching staff and also just speaks to the guys that we have in there, being able to do things like that and for us to be able to trust that they're going to be able to get in there and figure things out," Fitzpatrick said. "It was nice to see everybody involved and the creativity and that kind of stuff on a short week."

Throughout the course of the game, color analyst Troy Aikman commended the Dolphins' defensive plan for the variety Brian Flores and Boyer showed. Friday in his day-after presser, Flores talked about the defensive game plan.

"Every week we're going to try to do whatever we can or what we feel is best to win the game. I thought Josh (Boyer) and our defensive staff came up with a good game plan for this particular team this particular week," Flores said. "It was a mix of zone calls, man calls, blitzes. I thought we mixed it well and kept them off balance. You never want to do just one thing or do just a couple of things. You want to be able to mix the calls, mix the fronts offensively, defensively and in the kicking game."

Ted Karras drove his man into the end zone with his quarterback closely in tow for the final touchdown of the game, giving Miami a commanding 28-7 lead late in the third quarter. Karras talked about the energy source the Dolphins quarterback provides and how infectious his personality is throughout the roster.

"He definitely brings the energy and that was a big play in the game," Karras said. "We had to punch it in and (it was a) pretty fun play call, and we executed it. The celebration – we brought a lot of energy. We had that all week and I think that's what this team needs to build on and keep improving that and keep stringing good games together."

Up Next, One of the Best

We'll enjoy this win over the weekend, but seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson awaits next week. Flores didn't mince his words when talking about the quarterback that Miami is tasked with stopping next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium when the Seattle Seahawks come to town.