Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins-Jaguars

The third time was a charm for the Dolphins defense. This defensive group showed signs of not only slowing down a rushing attack, but getting after the opposing quarterback with consistency. They forced two turnovers on second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew, and also harassed him in the pocket, sacking him four times. It was the first multi-takeaway game for the Dolphins defense this year. More importantly, highlighted players that needed to step up their game, did. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is starting to stack positive performances together, and that type of play gets contagious to other defenders. Van Noy forced his second fumble, this time getting the strip-sack on Minshew, and finding the fumble at the bottom of the pile. This gave the Miami offense instant field position and led to a short Fitzpatrick rushing touchdown. It wasn't just the veteran linebacker making all of the plays for this group, as Andrew Van Ginkel, Zach Sieler, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Emmanuel Ogbah pitched in as well. Four sacks and 10 quarterback hits will slow down most opposing offenses, and it was the type of effort that needs to occur with more consistency as the season progresses. Rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene bounced back after a difficult game last week and challenged Jacksonville receivers all evening long. He'll need to continue to raise his level of play if veteran corner Byron Jones misses next week's game with a groin injury. Lastly, it was nice to see Xavien Howard get his first interception of the season on Jacksonville's last possession of the game. Howard is getting closer to 100 percent and that's a great sign for the secondary.