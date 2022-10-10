Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Jets – Week 5

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill led the Dolphins in receiving for the fourth time this season, tallying seven receptions for 47 yards. Hill also drew two pass interference penalties, totaling 61 yards, to account for 108 yards on nine targets.

Hill's 524 receiving yards currently ranks third in the NFL as well as third-most in Dolphins history through the first five games of a season, behind only Irving Fryar's 539 yards in 1994, and Mark Duper's 649 yards in 1984.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Brandon Jones took down Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for a 17-yard loss in the third quarter, forcing New York to punt two plays later.

Jones' seven sacks since the start of the 2021 season leads the league amongst all defensive backs.