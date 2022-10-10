Presented by

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Jets – Week 5

Oct 10, 2022 at 05:12 PM
Carter Owen Headshot
Carter Owen

The Miami Dolphins entered the fourth quarter trailing by two, but could not hang on, dropping to 3-2 on the season in a 40-17 defeat to the New York Jets Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look into the most notable stats, metrics, and milestones from Week 5 on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

On the ground, Raheem Mostert had his best day as a Dolphin, logging 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown to secure his third career 100-yard rushing game and the team's first this season.

Mostert is one of just 11 players to record three or more carries of 20+ yards this season and now holds a 5.48 career rushing average, good for the second-best among running backs in NFL history (min. 250 att.).

_PM22694

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill led the Dolphins in receiving for the fourth time this season, tallying seven receptions for 47 yards. Hill also drew two pass interference penalties, totaling 61 yards, to account for 108 yards on nine targets.

Hill's 524 receiving yards currently ranks third in the NFL as well as third-most in Dolphins history through the first five games of a season, behind only Irving Fryar's 539 yards in 1994, and Mark Duper's 649 yards in 1984.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Brandon Jones took down Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for a 17-yard loss in the third quarter, forcing New York to punt two plays later.

Jones' seven sacks since the start of the 2021 season leads the league amongst all defensive backs.

Miami returns home to Hard Rock Stadium to host the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) on Sunday, Oct. 16. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET, airing on FOX.

For more on Sunday's game, listen to the Game Recap on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.

