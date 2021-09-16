Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Patriots - Week 1

The Dolphins are now 30-25-1 all-time in season openers and 19-16-1 all-time when opening the season on the road. Miami has won three of its past four road games dating back to last year and has now won three of its past four games against New England. This marks the first time the Dolphins have won two out of three at New England since posting back-to-back road wins against the Patriots in 1999-2000.