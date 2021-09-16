Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Patriots - Week 1

Sep 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

After winning on the road and picking up a divisional win, we dive inside the numbers of our victory over the Patriots, presented by BDO.

The Dolphins are now 30-25-1 all-time in season openers and 19-16-1 all-time when opening the season on the road. Miami has won three of its past four road games dating back to last year and has now won three of its past four games against New England. This marks the first time the Dolphins have won two out of three at New England since posting back-to-back road wins against the Patriots in 1999-2000.

The Miami Dolphins takeaway streak continued after forcing three fumbles while recovering two, including Xavien Howard's takeaway with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter. The 23 game streak is the second longest in team history since a 42-game streak in the '80s.

Eric Rowe also had a forced fumble, taking the ball away from New England RB Rhamondre Stevenson on a first down snap late in the first quarter. The ball was recovered by Zach Sieler.

Jaylen Waddle became the first Dolphins player to catch a touchdown in his NFL debut since Preston Williams did so in 2019. Waddle's 61 receiving yards were the third-most in Dolphins history by a player making his NFL debut and the most by a Dolphins wide receiver.

Related Links

DOLPHINS RECEIVING LEADERS IN NFL DEBUT

Table inside Article
Rank Name Year Opponent Received Yards TD
1 FB Stanley Pritchett 9/1/96 NE 6 77 0
2 TE Randy McMichael 9/8/02 Det. 4 73 1
3 WR Jaylen Waddle 9/12/21 at NE 4 61 1
4 WR Andre Brown 9/10/89 Buf. 4 58 1
WR Eddie Chavis* 10/4/87 at Sea. 4 58 0

*replacement player

Jerome Baker led the team with 12 tackles (eight solo) which brought his career total to 323 career tackles (207 solo) in just 49 career games.

DeVante Parker had four receptions to surpass 300 in his career (302.) He has now moved in the sole possession of ninth place of the team's all-time receptions list. His 81 receiving yards against New England give Parker 4,293 in his career, surpassing Brian Hartline for seventh in team history.

