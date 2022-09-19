Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Ravens – Week 2 

Here's a look into the team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more that fueled Miami's Week 2 comeback on Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO.

Mike McDaniel became just the second Dolphins coach to start his first season 2-0, and he did it in a historic way – by overcoming a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Baltimore Ravens, 42-38, at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Miami is the first NFL team in 12 years to win a game after trailing by at least 21 points in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Teams had previously gone 0-711 since 2011.

The Dolphins scored 28 points in the final frame, the most in a fourth quarter in team history.

"Talk about what it takes to be able to do something like that," McDaniel said. "It's an entire team with the right type of people. Everyone echoing the same type of messages. All the credit goes to Baltimore for putting us in that bind. And then we had a lot of players make a lot of plays to get out of it."

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was one of those players. His career-high 469 passing yards and six touchdown passes, which tied a franchise record, helped mount the largest road comeback win in Dolphins history. Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino is the only Dolphin to throw for more yards in a single game, which he did three times, most recently totaling 473 yards against the Patriots in 1994.

Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, a franchise record, and the Miami offense totaled 547 yards on the day, the fifth-most in team history.

The quarterback out of Alabama also boasted a 154.2 passer rating in the fourth on 13-of-17 passes for 199 yards. His 36 completions on Sunday were a career-high and the third most in franchise history.